Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,288 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 12,997 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Wealthcare Inc raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 1,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total transaction of $11,866,617.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,803,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total transaction of $7,380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,168,283 shares in the company, valued at $246,344,153.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,549 shares of company stock worth $29,300,960. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $212.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $209.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.57.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $190.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $874.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.40 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 51.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

