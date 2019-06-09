Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $313.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (down previously from $340.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $317.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.49, for a total transaction of $27,223.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,609.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total transaction of $3,332,794.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,690.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,187 shares of company stock worth $45,404,484 over the last three months. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 4.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 42.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 4.5% in the first quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 46.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks stock traded down $10.74 on Tuesday, hitting $246.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,086,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.70. Arista Networks has a one year low of $187.08 and a one year high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $595.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.21 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.