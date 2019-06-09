Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 10th. Analysts expect Ascena Retail Group to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Ascena Retail Group has set its Q3 2019 guidance at $-0.45–0.35 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ascena Retail Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ ASNA opened at $1.07 on Friday. Ascena Retail Group has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $211.40 million, a P/E ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 1.39.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub raised Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on Ascena Retail Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.05 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ascena Retail Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.64.
Ascena Retail Group Company Profile
Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.
Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Ascena Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascena Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.