Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $613,867,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9,885.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,413,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,445 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,393,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,192,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,820,000 after acquiring an additional 242,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,736,000 after acquiring an additional 181,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $149.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $153.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.87.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.14. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

AMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/09/ascent-wealth-partners-llc-boosts-position-in-ameriprise-financial-inc-nyseamp.html.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.