Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,050 Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,211,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,293,075,000 after purchasing an additional 780,079 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 21,360.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,636,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587,326 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,576,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,160,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,199 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,763,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,102,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $559,646,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EW opened at $183.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.66. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $134.53 and a 12 month high of $197.86. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $1,140,041.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,066,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total transaction of $816,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,823 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,156 shares of company stock worth $22,680,455 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EW. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

