Ashford Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Ashford Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) by 89.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,890 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ashford were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snow Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Ashford in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ashford by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in Ashford in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ashford in the 4th quarter valued at about $798,000. Finally, Glacier Peak Capital LLC increased its position in Ashford by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Glacier Peak Capital LLC now owns 69,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of AINC opened at $40.31 on Friday. Ashford Inc has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $95.58.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $63.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.13 million.

In other Ashford news, insider J Robison Hays III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.42 per share, with a total value of $217,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

