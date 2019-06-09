AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CFO M. Andrew Wade Sells 704 Shares

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $21,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

M. Andrew Wade also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 30th, M. Andrew Wade sold 9,850 shares of AtriCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $295,500.00.

ATRC opened at $29.22 on Friday. AtriCure Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 0.30.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $53.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. AtriCure’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AtriCure Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,778,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,837,000 after purchasing an additional 474,738 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AtriCure by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,075,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,096,000 after purchasing an additional 314,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,588,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,647,000 after acquiring an additional 63,261 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 877,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,854,000 after acquiring an additional 207,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 732,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

