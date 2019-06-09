AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of AXA stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. AXA has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $27.93.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

