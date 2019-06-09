Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Azul from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Azul from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.02.

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of -0.90. Azul has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $34.09.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Azul had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Azul will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Azul by 237.7% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Azul in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Azul in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Azul in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Azul in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

