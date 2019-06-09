B. Riley Comments on Pan American Silver Corp.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Pan American Silver in a report issued on Tuesday, June 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.97.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $11.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.03. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 126.2% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 213.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,375,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,295 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 110.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 127,525 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 41.4% in the first quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 60,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 17,781 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 77.4% in the first quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 97,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

