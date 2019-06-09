Banco Santander S.A. Acquires Shares of 4,773 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,882,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $186.68 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $209.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.32. Lam Research had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

In other Lam Research news, insider Patrick J. Lord sold 9,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,697,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Gottscho sold 7,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.26, for a total value of $1,516,716.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,556 shares of company stock worth $5,252,080 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up from $177.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lam Research to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Lam Research from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Lam Research from $223.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.78.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

