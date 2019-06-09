Banco Santander S.A. Increases Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,956,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000.

Shares of FXI stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.85 and a 1 year high of $48.29.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

