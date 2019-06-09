Bank of Montreal Can Sells 811 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,933,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,276,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,700,000 after buying an additional 80,372 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 669,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,238,000 after buying an additional 66,407 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,286,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 598,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,980,000 after purchasing an additional 37,655 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NPO. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on EnPro Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. EnPro Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.20.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $61.42 on Friday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.43 and a fifty-two week high of $78.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.65.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.26). EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $360.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/09/bank-of-montreal-can-sells-811-shares-of-enpro-industries-inc-nysenpo.html.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

Featured Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.