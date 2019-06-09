Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,401,955 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 177% from the previous session’s volume of 506,130 shares.The stock last traded at $74.47 and had previously closed at $74.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on BMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotia Howard Weill restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Howard Weil cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.769 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,878,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,392,996,000 after purchasing an additional 444,234 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 31,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 7,363.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,728,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 82,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

