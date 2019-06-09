BEAT Hits Market Capitalization of $200,719.00 (BEAT)

BEAT (CURRENCY:BEAT) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last seven days, BEAT has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BEAT token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and BitForex. BEAT has a total market cap of $200,719.00 and approximately $16,352.00 worth of BEAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00404743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.46 or 0.02435611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00149791 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004186 BTC.

About BEAT

BEAT was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. BEAT’s total supply is 1,226,667,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,748,753 tokens. BEAT’s official Twitter account is @beattoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. BEAT’s official website is beat.org. The official message board for BEAT is medium.com/beattoken. The Reddit community for BEAT is /r/beattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BEAT

BEAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BEAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BEAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

