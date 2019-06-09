Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 506.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth $294,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 41,071 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 63.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $17.89 on Friday. Bel Fuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $125.39 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Bel Fuse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

