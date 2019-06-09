Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €40.00 Price Target

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) received a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.39% from the company’s current price.

FPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €40.05 ($46.57).

FRA FPE opened at €31.90 ($37.09) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($52.09).

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

