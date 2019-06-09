Bezop (BEZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $809,825.00

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last seven days, Bezop has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bezop has a market capitalization of $809,825.00 and approximately $474,685.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezop token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, TOPBTC and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bezop Profile

Bezop’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,891,700 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bezop’s official website is bezop.io. The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork.

Buying and Selling Bezop

Bezop can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Livecoin, Exrates, IDEX, CoinBene, TOPBTC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezop using one of the exchanges listed above.

