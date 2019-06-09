BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Director John L. Higgins Sells 5,000 Shares

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Director John L. Higgins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.67, for a total transaction of $1,018,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,490.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $209.95 on Friday. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 1 year low of $132.75 and a 1 year high of $210.91. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $184.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 19.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 26.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 869.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP raised its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 10.9% during the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 356,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Director John L. Higgins Sells 5,000 Shares” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/09/bio-techne-corp-nasdaqtech-director-john-l-higgins-sells-5000-shares.html.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.