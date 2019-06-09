BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 511.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Reading International were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 448.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reading International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reading International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Reading International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Reading International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reading International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDI opened at $13.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.88 million, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Reading International, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $16.72.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $61.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.60 million. Reading International had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 3.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Reading International, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Margaret Cotter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $28,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,995 shares of company stock valued at $318,460. 25.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reading International Profile

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

