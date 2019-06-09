BOXX Token [Blockparty] (BOXX) Reaches Market Cap of $988,876.00

BOXX Token [Blockparty] (CURRENCY:BOXX) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. BOXX Token [Blockparty] has a market capitalization of $988,876.00 and $167,989.00 worth of BOXX Token [Blockparty] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOXX Token [Blockparty] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0425 or 0.00001247 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, BOXX Token [Blockparty] has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00404724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $196.95 or 0.02495651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001584 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000409 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00151501 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004304 BTC.

BOXX Token [Blockparty] Profile

BOXX Token [Blockparty]’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,241,740 tokens. BOXX Token [Blockparty]’s official Twitter account is @goblockparty. The Reddit community for BOXX Token [Blockparty] is /r/GoBlockParty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOXX Token [Blockparty]’s official website is www.goblockparty.com.

BOXX Token [Blockparty] Token Trading

BOXX Token [Blockparty] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOXX Token [Blockparty] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOXX Token [Blockparty] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOXX Token [Blockparty] using one of the exchanges listed above.

