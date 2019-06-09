Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Sells 4,700 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 11.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Altria Group by 29.1% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 464,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,674,000 after purchasing an additional 104,611 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 65,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 80.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.53.

In other Altria Group news, SVP Jody L. Begley sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $173,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

