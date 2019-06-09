Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Brink’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,082,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 24.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 903.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Brink's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brink’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

NYSE BCO opened at $80.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $59.08 and a 1-year high of $86.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Brink’s had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 86.38%. The company had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

In related news, insider Thomas Colan sold 6,374 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $532,292.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Zukerman sold 21,946 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $1,754,363.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,320 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,656. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/09/brinks-nysebco-shares-sold-by-northwestern-mutual-investment-management-company-llc.html.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brink’s (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.