Brokerages Anticipate Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Analysts expect that Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Synaptics posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 68%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.52. Synaptics had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Synaptics in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $95,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Synaptics stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,174. Synaptics has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $967.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

