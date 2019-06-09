Brokerages Expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) to Announce -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.38). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($2.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($2.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,303.31% and a negative return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

NASDAQ CRNX traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $27.42. 102,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,367. The company has a market cap of $661.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 18.04, a current ratio of 18.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 154,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $3,754,845.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. sold 417,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $9,278,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $775,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,614,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,262,000 after acquiring an additional 675,749 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

