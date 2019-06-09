Brokerages Expect Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Senior Housing Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.30. Senior Housing Properties Trust reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Senior Housing Properties Trust.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $266.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.21 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNH shares. Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 target price on Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

NASDAQ:SNH remained flat at $$8.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,885,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,142. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,475,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,444,000 after acquiring an additional 92,108 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,664,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,624,000 after acquiring an additional 357,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,046,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,746,000 after acquiring an additional 297,136 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,447,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,084,000 after acquiring an additional 130,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,176,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,949,000 after acquiring an additional 324,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

