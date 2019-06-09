Brokerages Expect Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) to post sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Under Armour reported sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year sales of $5.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

UAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

UAA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.90. 3,349,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,272,069. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $26.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.93, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 3.8% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 7.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.95% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

