Brokerages Set Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) Target Price at $28.80

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCCI shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

HCCI stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.72. 17,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,542. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $617.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.20). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $95.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter valued at about $2,204,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.3% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,534,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,559,000 after purchasing an additional 56,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 69.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 48,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,153,000 after purchasing an additional 47,947 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.