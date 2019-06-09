Brokerages Set Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Price Target at $18.00

Shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of OR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.54. 475,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 5.84. Osisko gold royalties has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $12.08.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $75.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.96 million. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 28.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.0372 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Osisko gold royalties in the first quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 95.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,556,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,498,000 after acquiring an additional 758,847 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Osisko gold royalties in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 5.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 43,497 shares during the period. 47.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

