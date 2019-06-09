California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.64 Million Stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Inogen were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 10,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $66.24 on Friday. Inogen Inc has a 52-week low of $62.31 and a 52-week high of $287.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Inogen had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Inogen’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Inogen Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

INGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Inogen from $290.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Inogen to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Inogen in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Inogen from $160.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

