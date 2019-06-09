California State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.43 Million Position in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $7,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 46.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at $66,000.

In other news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $88,892.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,157.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin Pompadur sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total value of $104,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,448 shares of company stock valued at $4,916,163 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $98.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 12 month low of $68.55 and a 12 month high of $119.93.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $626.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.35 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 21.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on NXST. B. Riley upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

