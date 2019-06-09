California State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.97 Million Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,626 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $7,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott J. Wright purchased 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.22 per share, with a total value of $100,089.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,902.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Stryker purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $38,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 179,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,420,469.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,950 shares of company stock valued at $157,729. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Huntsman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays set a $21.00 price target on Huntsman and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.85.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.27. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 2.00%. Huntsman’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

