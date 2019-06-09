Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $303,000 Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price objective on Lincoln National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.85.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Jamie Ohl sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $448,127.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 11,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $755,809.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,041 shares of company stock worth $2,339,312. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $62.77 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $71.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

