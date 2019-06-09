Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,932 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CM. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,911,000 after buying an additional 69,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,578,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,758,000 after buying an additional 312,396 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,183,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,653,000 after buying an additional 28,155 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 707,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,964,000 after buying an additional 74,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

CM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “average” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “average” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.60.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $77.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.19. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $72.96 and a 52-week high of $96.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The bank reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.50%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

