Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) PT Lowered to C$15.00

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.49% from the stock’s previous close.

CFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

TSE CFX opened at C$10.91 on Friday. Canfor Pulp Products has a one year low of C$10.81 and a one year high of C$28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.89 million and a PE ratio of 5.44.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$304.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Canfor Pulp Products will post 1.7030549 EPS for the current year.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

