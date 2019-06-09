Capital Advantage Inc. Has $330,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $146.79 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $119.35 and a 12-month high of $151.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

