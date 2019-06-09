Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capstone Turbine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.05). Capstone Turbine reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capstone Turbine.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Capstone Turbine in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

CPST remained flat at $$0.81 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,286. Capstone Turbine has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Capstone Turbine by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,076,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Capstone Turbine by 4.9% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,374,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 63,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Capstone Turbine by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 31,682 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Capstone Turbine by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 485,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 25,529 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Capstone Turbine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

