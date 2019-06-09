CBL ASSOCIATES DS RPT 1/10 SR D PRF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:CBL.PD)

CBL ASSOCIATES DS RPT 1/10 SR D PRF (NYSE:CBL.PD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

NYSE:CBL.PD opened at $9.43 on Friday. CBL ASSOCIATES DS RPT 1/10 SR D PRF has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $20.79.

