Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) Position Cut by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,635,000 after buying an additional 17,974 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 140,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Argus initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $1,084,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,404.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total transaction of $458,853.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,065.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,134 shares of company stock worth $2,679,406. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $111.31 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets Inc has a 1 year low of $87.87 and a 1 year high of $115.11.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $280.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.49 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

