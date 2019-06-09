CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $33.00 price objective on CenterPoint Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $31.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.88%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $216,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Milton Carroll sold 19,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $587,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,539.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,746. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,846.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 25,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,410 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 26.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.