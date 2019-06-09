Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. is engaged in owning and operating Hooters branded restaurants in international markets. Hooters restaurants are casual beach-themed establishments with sports on television, jukebox music, and Hooters Girls. The Company has rights to develop and operate Hooters restaurants in South Africa, rights to develop in Hungary and parts of Brazil, and has a joint venture with a franchisee in Australia. Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Chanticleer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Chanticleer in a report on Friday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:BURG opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Chanticleer has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28.

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). Chanticleer had a negative net margin of 15.02% and a negative return on equity of 70.24%. The business had revenue of $10.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Chanticleer will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chanticleer stock. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 0.55% of Chanticleer at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

