Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Trading Down 21.2%

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was down 21.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 3,704,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,093% from the average daily volume of 168,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Separately, TheStreet raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of -0.30.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,115 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.24% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

