Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Stake Lifted by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 223.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,915 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $15,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter worth $61,460,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter worth $39,002,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 361.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,749,000 after acquiring an additional 262,907 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,099,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,430,000 after acquiring an additional 240,437 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 18,244.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 241,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,368,000 after acquiring an additional 240,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.64.

NYSE:CRL opened at $128.28 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $604.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $422,769.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Barbo sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total value of $613,909.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,512.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,322 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

