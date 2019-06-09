China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) Position Increased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 519,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in China Biologic Products were worth $47,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in China Biologic Products in the first quarter valued at $334,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in China Biologic Products by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 737,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,990,000 after acquiring an additional 289,485 shares in the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd raised its holdings in China Biologic Products by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 159,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in China Biologic Products by 25.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in China Biologic Products by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 127,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $88.00 price target on shares of China Biologic Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. China Biologic Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBPO opened at $88.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.27. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $107.44.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $129.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.50 million. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that China Biologic Products Holdings Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

