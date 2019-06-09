Christopher (Chris) Richards Sells 73,120 Shares of Nanoco Group PLC (LON:NANO) Stock

Nanoco Group PLC (LON:NANO) insider Christopher (Chris) Richards sold 73,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51), for a total transaction of £28,516.80 ($37,262.25).

NANO opened at GBX 38.30 ($0.50) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $109.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.53. Nanoco Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 30.45 ($0.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 55.50 ($0.73).

Several research firms have issued reports on NANO. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Nanoco Group from GBX 48 ($0.63) to GBX 64 ($0.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nanoco Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Nanoco Group Company Profile

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD), and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers cadmium free quantum dots, CFQD quantum dot films, copper indium gallium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles, and copper indium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles.

