Chronologic (DAY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $434.00

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One Chronologic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 16% lower against the dollar. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $118,359.00 and $434.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00403655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.34 or 0.02489021 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000409 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00150917 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Chronologic Token Profile

Chronologic launched on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,151,258 tokens and its circulating supply is 873,532 tokens. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH.

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

