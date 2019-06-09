Chun K. Hong Sells 150,000 Shares of Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLST) Stock

Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLST) CEO Chun K. Hong sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total value of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Netlist stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Netlist, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.10.

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Netlist from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

