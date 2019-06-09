CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $19.90 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 182,099 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 12,502 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $19,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in American Express by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,872,420 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,310,914,000 after acquiring an additional 364,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,477,488 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,334,916,000 after acquiring an additional 300,504 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,583,840 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,343,332,000 after buying an additional 8,136,470 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,705,630 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $925,141,000 after buying an additional 180,361 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of American Express by 18.4% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 9,368,737 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,024,003,000 after buying an additional 1,452,890 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $121.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $101.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $121.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.46 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.60%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Stephens set a $131.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.63.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 44,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $5,316,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,375 shares in the company, valued at $9,584,718.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 101,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $12,230,581.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 258,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,060,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,297 shares of company stock valued at $21,062,015 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

