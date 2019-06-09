CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $630,000 Position in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 97.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,449 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after selling 122,578 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Red Hat by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Red Hat by 26.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Red Hat by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 18,321 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Red Hat by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Red Hat by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,976 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHT opened at $185.44 on Friday. Red Hat Inc has a 1-year low of $115.31 and a 1-year high of $186.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The open-source software company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.64 million. Red Hat had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 35.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Red Hat Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red Hat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Hat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.33.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

