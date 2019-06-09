Citadel Market Capitalization Achieves $22,238.00 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 9th. Citadel has a market capitalization of $22,238.00 and $4.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Citadel coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Citadel has traded 37.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000064 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

CTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team.

Citadel Coin Trading

Citadel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

